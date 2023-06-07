Market cap of Cybin Inc. [CYBN] reaches 65.93M – now what?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] price plunged by -6.18 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin Announces Scientific Management Transition Following Achievement of Final Adelia Milestones.

– Michael Palfreyman Ph.D. and Brett Greene, who joined Cybin as part of the acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics, move into advisory roles -.

– Alex Nivorozhkin Ph.D. continues as Chief Scientific Officer -.

A sum of 4051482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Cybin Inc. shares reached a high of $0.27 and dropped to a low of $0.21 until finishing in the latest session at $0.25.

The average equity rating for CYBN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CYBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.20. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3325, while it was recorded at 0.2647 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4605 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cybin Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -78.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cybin Inc. [CYBN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,620 per employee.Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] Insider Position Details