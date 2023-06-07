Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] reaches 7.56M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] loss -0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Completes Restructuring of Balance Sheet.

Crown has established a new series of Preferred stock and taken the appropriate steps to repay, retire, or exchange all of its existing debt notes for the new preferred equity. Additionally, the Line of Credit will be paid down. The retirement of existing debt, including the $5.4 million convertible note issued in October 2022, will also allow the company to operate without restrictive covenants typically associated with convertible notes.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. represents 50.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.56 million with the latest information. CRKN stock price has been found in the range of $0.1411 to $0.195.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 30566041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 343.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 35.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1421, while it was recorded at 0.1483 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2377 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]