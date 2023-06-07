Market cap of Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] reaches 9.64B – now what?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price surged by 4.35 percent to reach at $2.01. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 11:57 PM that WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum Kicks Off First Marquee Event “Mystery Millions” at the 54th Annual World Series of Poker®.

Las Vegas Aces star delivers ceremonial Shuffle Up & Deal and unveils the 2023 WSOP® bracelets up for grabs this summer.

A sum of 4010371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.96M shares. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $48.59 and dropped to a low of $45.96 until finishing in the latest session at $48.26.

The one-year CZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.51. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $70.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.11. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.33, while it was recorded at 44.41 for the last single week of trading, and 45.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 703.93. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$10,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details