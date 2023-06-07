Market cap of American International Group Inc. [AIG] reaches 39.41B – now what?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] surged by $1.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.12 during the day while it closed the day at $55.93. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM that AIG Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Common Stock.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the launch of a secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) common stock. AIG, as the selling stockholder, is offering 65 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 648 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge and has granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 9.75 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

J.P. Morgan is acting as Global Coordinator and an Active Bookrunner for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are also acting as Active Bookrunners for the proposed offering.

American International Group Inc. stock has also gained 2.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has declined by -4.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.87% and lost -11.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $39.41 billion, with 738.66 million shares outstanding and 716.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 4290180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $69.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.68.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.25, while it was recorded at 54.39 for the last single week of trading, and 56.17 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 14.70%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions