Market Analysts see Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] falling to $42. Time to buy?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 6.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.52. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:39 AM that Western Alliance Bancorporation Issues Deposit Update.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), the holding company for Western Alliance Bank, today issued the following update about deposit trends in response to recent industry events.

Stable Deposits: Total Deposits were approximately $49.4 billion as of Tuesday, May 9, with quarter-to-date deposit growth of $1.8 billion from $47.6 billion as of March 31 and higher by approximately $600 million from $48.8 billion as of Tuesday, May 2, the date of our last deposit status release. Insured deposits were approximately 79% of total deposits as of Tuesday, May 9 compared to 68% as of March 31. Readily available liquidity is approximately double the amount of uninsured deposits as of May 9. The increase in deposits amidst heightened market volatility and challenges at competitors exemplifies the strength and resilience of the Bank and its customer relationships. Our $2 billion quarter-over-quarter deposit growth rate guidance is unchanged.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5283909 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for WAL stock reached $3.91 billion, with 108.10 million shares outstanding and 105.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, WAL reached a trading volume of 5283909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $56.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, WAL shares gained by 45.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.68, while it was recorded at 36.57 for the last single week of trading, and 58.14 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.44.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $314,205 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to -13.30%.

