Invitae Corporation [NVTA] fell -33.33% so far this year. What now?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 16.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.24. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Invitae to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. Central Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company’s website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13869150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitae Corporation stands at 8.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.43%.

The market cap for NVTA stock reached $320.19 million, with 249.91 million shares outstanding and 240.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 13869150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

How has NVTA stock performed recently?

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, NVTA shares dropped by -19.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2826, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1305 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]