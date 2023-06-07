Immersion Corporation [IMMR] Stock trading around $7.85 per share: What’s Next?

Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ: IMMR] price surged by 5.80 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Immersion Files Complaint Against Valve in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it has filed a complaint against Valve Corporation in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The complaint alleges that Valve’s handheld video game and augmented and virtual reality (“AR/VR”) systems, including the Steam Deck and Valve Index, infringe seven Immersion patents that cover various uses of haptic effects in connection with such systems. Immersion is seeking to enjoin Valve from further infringement and to recover a reasonable royalty for such infringement.

A sum of 5067336 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 437.76K shares. Immersion Corporation shares reached a high of $8.47 and dropped to a low of $7.34 until finishing in the latest session at $7.85.

The one-year IMMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.24. The average equity rating for IMMR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immersion Corporation [IMMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Immersion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immersion Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMMR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.10.

IMMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Immersion Corporation [IMMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, IMMR shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Immersion Corporation [IMMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immersion Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immersion Corporation [IMMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.49 and a Gross Margin at +97.88. Immersion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +79.73.

Return on Total Capital for IMMR is now 16.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, IMMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] managed to generate an average of $1,533,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Immersion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

IMMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immersion Corporation go to 15.00%.

Immersion Corporation [IMMR] Insider Position Details