Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is -11.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] loss -0.32% or -0.13 points to close at $40.43 with a heavy trading volume of 4054336 shares. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Hormel Foods to Participate in Investor Conferences and Announces Date of 2023 Investor Day.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced participation in the following investor conferences and its investor day event:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. CT (2:35 p.m. ET). Representing Hormel Foods will be Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

It opened the trading session at $40.67, the shares rose to $41.07 and dropped to $39.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRL points out that the company has recorded -15.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 4054336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 143.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HRL stock

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.84, while it was recorded at 40.04 for the last single week of trading, and 44.21 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]