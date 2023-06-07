Gerdau S.A. [GGB] fell -1.73% so far this year. What now?

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] closed the trading session at $5.08 on 06/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.02, while the highest price level was $5.115. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, GGB reached to a volume of 5952828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

GGB stock trade performance evaluation

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, GGB shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.75. Gerdau S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Total Capital for GGB is now 28.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.57. Additionally, GGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to -3.46%.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: Insider Ownership positions