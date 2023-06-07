Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Revenue clocked in at $352.30 million, up 65.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.26 during the day while it closed the day at $5.91. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Genius Sports Reports First Quarter Results Ahead of Expectations and Raises Full-Year Revenue and Group Adj. EBITDA Guidance.

Group Revenue of $97.2m, exceeding first quarter guidance of $92.0m.

Group Net Loss of ($25.2m) and Group Adj. EBITDA of $8.0m, exceeding first quarter guidance of $3.0m.

Genius Sports Limited stock has also gained 3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GENI stock has inclined by 16.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.61% and gained 65.55% year-on date.

The market cap for GENI stock reached $1.31 billion, with 206.21 million shares outstanding and 116.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 4041561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

GENI stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 47.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.26.

Return on Total Capital for GENI is now -24.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.68. Additionally, GENI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Insider Ownership positions