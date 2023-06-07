GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] Stock trading around $82.93 per share: What’s Next?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] jumped around 2.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $82.93 at the close of the session, up 3.03%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Commences Secondary Offering of 25,000,000 Shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC) (the “Company” or “GE HealthCare”) announced today the launch of a secondary underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “GEHC Shares”). GE HealthCare is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).

Prior to the closing of the Offering, General Electric Company (“GE”) is expected to exchange the GEHC Shares for indebtedness of GE held by Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. (together, the “MS Lenders”), affiliates of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, the selling stockholder in the Offering by designation of the MS Lenders. Following the debt-for-equity exchange, if consummated, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, as the selling stockholder in the Offering, intends to sell the GEHC Shares to the underwriters in the Offering. The selling stockholder in the Offering has granted the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares of GE HealthCare common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount for 30 days.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 23786665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $92.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.12, while it was recorded at 80.55 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]