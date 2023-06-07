For Matterport Inc. [MTTR], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] price surged by 2.12 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Matterport to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:.

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceWednesday, May 24, 2023Location: Boston, MA.

A sum of 5505836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.86M shares. Matterport Inc. shares reached a high of $3.02 and dropped to a low of $2.795 until finishing in the latest session at $2.89.

The one-year MTTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.17. The average equity rating for MTTR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

MTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matterport Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTTR is now -63.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, MTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] managed to generate an average of -$188,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Insider Position Details