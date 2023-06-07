For Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN], Analyst sees a rise to $6.30. What next?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] price surged by 8.62 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Greenlane Announces Effectiveness of Previously Announced Reverse Stock Split.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the effectiveness of the reverse stock split contemplated by the certificate of amendment (the “Amendment”) to its amended and restated certificate previously filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware that will effect a one-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Class A common stock”). The Amendment provides that the reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 PM Eastern Time today, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On June 5, 2023, the Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC approved the Class A common stock to begin trading on a post-reverse stock split basis on The Nasdaq Global Market under the existing symbol “GNLN,” effective June 7, 2023.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

A sum of 7523855 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 117.23K shares. Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.274 and dropped to a low of $2.818 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The average equity rating for GNLN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

GNLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, GNLN shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3201, while it was recorded at 0.3030 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7990 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenlane Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.12 and a Gross Margin at -11.21. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.61.

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] Insider Position Details