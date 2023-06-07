For Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], Analyst sees a rise to $116. What next?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] surged by $5.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $112.825 during the day while it closed the day at $111.99. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM that Diet water, melted ice cream, blowfish among top 10 most unusual room service requests, Hotels.com reports.

Study reveals the popular amenity is on the rise globally, according to almost 40% of hotels.

Today, Hotels.com® revealed its inaugural Room Service Report which surveyed hotel partners around the world to uncover what’s considered “in” when it comes to in-room dining, from the most popular to the most unusual orders. Despite the popularity of food service apps, 75% of hotels surveyed said that room service demand has stayed the same or increased over the past year. Top key findings include:.

Expedia Group Inc. stock has also gained 15.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has inclined by 4.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.00% and gained 27.84% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $15.85 billion, with 152.48 million shares outstanding and 141.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 5556282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $126.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.32, while it was recorded at 103.31 for the last single week of trading, and 98.85 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 29.71%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions