For Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO], Analyst sees a rise to $73. What next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.19, or $1.30 Adjusted Diluted EPS.

A sum of 5239247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares reached a high of $50.45 and dropped to a low of $47.05 until finishing in the latest session at $49.42.

The one-year ASO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.4. The average equity rating for ASO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $76.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ASO Stock Performance Analysis:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.30, while it was recorded at 49.38 for the last single week of trading, and 53.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. Fundamentals:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ASO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Insider Position Details