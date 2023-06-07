eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $6.20

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: EFTR] price surged by 37.62 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Announces Closing of $7.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 5118950 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.025 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year EFTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.17. The average equity rating for EFTR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFTR shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.68.

EFTR Stock Performance Analysis:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.85. With this latest performance, EFTR shares gained by 184.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.50 for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5471, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5264 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -911.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.51. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -637.91.

Return on Total Capital for EFTR is now -109.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -214.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.33. Additionally, EFTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,511,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. [EFTR] Insider Position Details