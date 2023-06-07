Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock Upgrade by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $59

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] jumped around 1.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $51.62 at the close of the session, up 2.22%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Dominion Energy encourages customers to prepare for hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday, June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Dominion Energy encourages everyone to use this opportunity to make sure they are prepared for the next storm, whenever it may come.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

“When a major storm hits, we work hard to keep the lights on and restore them quickly when power goes out,” said Jason Holland, Dominion Energy Virginia’s Director of Electric Distribution Operations Centers and Emergency Preparedness. “Storm preparation is a year-round process for Dominion Energy. When one storm ends, we use lessons learned to prepare for the next one. We encourage all of our customers to get their homes ready as well.”.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock is now -15.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. D Stock saw the intraday high of $51.675 and lowest of $50.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.28, which means current price is +6.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, D reached a trading volume of 5817089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $61.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.03, while it was recorded at 50.26 for the last single week of trading, and 62.40 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]