Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.71%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Realty Appoints Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the appointment of Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power. The company’s prior Chief Revenue Officer Corey Dyer will depart the company effective June 30, 2023.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

As Chief Revenue Officer, McLean will lead Digital Realty’s global sales and marketing organization, deepening our focus on our customers and the value they can derive by leveraging PlatformDIGITAL globally to support the world’s largest meeting place for companies, technologies and data. McLean joined Digital Realty’s sales organization in 2017 and most recently led Sales in the Americas region. His prior senior leadership roles at Digital Realty included Senior Vice President, Global Accounts, and leader of the Global Sales Operations and Partnerships & Alliances efforts. McLean has over 25 years of sales and operational experience.

Over the last 12 months, DLR stock dropped by -21.67%. The one-year Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.23. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.54 billion, with 291.22 million shares outstanding and 287.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, DLR stock reached a trading volume of 3979867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $117.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.89, while it was recorded at 104.54 for the last single week of trading, and 103.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

DLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Insider Position Details