Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Revenue clocked in at $1.79 billion, up 38.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] price surged by 1.49 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog Launches Workflow Automation for Faster Remediation of Application Issues.

Workflow Automation provides customers with out-of-the-box actions and pre-built templates to proactively remediate issues and avoid service disruptions or impact to end users.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Workflow Automation. The new product enables teams to automate end-to-end remediation processes—with out-of-the-box actions and pre-built templates—across all systems, apps and services to help identify, investigate and resolve service disruptions and security threats faster.

A sum of 4746740 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.45M shares. Datadog Inc. shares reached a high of $103.12 and dropped to a low of $99.975 until finishing in the latest session at $101.85.

The one-year DDOG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.44. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $98.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 92.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 33.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.60 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.94, while it was recorded at 98.17 for the last single week of trading, and 79.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 22.65%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details