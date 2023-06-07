Citigroup lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 5.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.18. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM that Rocket Lab to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, will take part in the following conferences in June 2023.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight ConferenceBoston, MA: June 6th, 2023Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3932836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at 4.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $2.40 billion, with 476.20 million shares outstanding and 372.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3932836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.85. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 34.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.48 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]