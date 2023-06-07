Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $38.31 per share: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $38.99 during the day while it closed the day at $38.31. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Chewy Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended April 30, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. stock has also gained 26.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHWY stock has declined by -6.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.72% and gained 3.32% year-on date.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $16.51 billion, with 426.85 million shares outstanding and 95.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4642649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 68.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.85. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.65, while it was recorded at 35.19 for the last single week of trading, and 37.92 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions