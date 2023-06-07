Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $46

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.01%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Achieved Record Revenue at Versace and Jimmy Choo in Fiscal 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CPRI stock dropped by -25.15%. The one-year Capri Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.2. The average equity rating for CPRI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.46 billion, with 123.33 million shares outstanding and 114.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CPRI stock reached a trading volume of 4042874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $51.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.29, while it was recorded at 35.70 for the last single week of trading, and 48.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capri Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.27 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CPRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 3.15%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Insider Position Details