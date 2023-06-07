Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Hecla Mining Company [HL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.435 during the day while it closed the day at $5.42. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM that Hecla Announces Update on Casa Berardi Mine.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) provided an update on forest fires in Abitibi and the Eeyou-Istchee region in the James Bay area affecting the Casa Berardi operations.

Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests announced the closure of forest lands and certain roads, which include the access road to the Casa Berardi mine site. The Company has suspended operations at the Casa Berardi mine temporarily. All mine personnel are safe, and the infrastructure has not been impacted. The Company continues to comply with the directives of the Ministry and is in close contact with the authorities.

Hecla Mining Company stock has also gained 2.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HL stock has inclined by 5.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.20% and lost -2.47% year-on date.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.34 billion, with 600.08 million shares outstanding and 562.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 4804301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

