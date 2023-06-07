Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] moved up 2.51: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.75%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its first quarter 2023 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the first quarter was $118 million. First quarter EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $0.68, $0.79, and $0.62 respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “The strong earnings power and credit performance of BXMT’s senior, floating rate loan portfolio continued to drive dividend coverage and capital preservation this quarter. With a well-structured balance sheet and substantial liquidity, BXMT is strategically positioned to navigate the current environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, BXMT stock dropped by -37.85%. The one-year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.64. The average equity rating for BXMT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 billion, with 172.60 million shares outstanding and 168.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, BXMT stock reached a trading volume of 4225719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

BXMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.77, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

BXMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Insider Position Details