Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $14

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.87%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:34 PM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for May 2023.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for the month of May 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BTBT stock rose by 81.71%. The one-year Bit Digital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.35. The average equity rating for BTBT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $255.59 million, with 82.57 million shares outstanding and 75.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, BTBT stock reached a trading volume of 6878878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

BTBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.87. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.83 and a Gross Margin at -49.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.12.

Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Insider Position Details