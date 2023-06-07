BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain 219.13% so far this year. What now?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] gained 7.50% or 0.15 points to close at $2.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4966896 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BigBear.ai Announces 16% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2023 and Reporting Segment Changes.

Strategic partnership announced with L3Harris and BigBear.ai to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous surface vessel (ASV) capabilities for current and future defense programs.

Reiterating FY Guidance of Revenue between $155 million and $170 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.98, the shares rose to $2.16 and dropped to $1.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBAI points out that the company has recorded 125.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -270.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, BBAI reached to a volume of 4966896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for BBAI stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]