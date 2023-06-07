Barclays slashes price target on DLocal Limited [DLO] – find out why.

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.40%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM that dLocal issues response to the press article allegations.

Today we were subject to a set of misleading allegations in an article published by Infobae, who has not reached out to the company for comments, about alleged non compliance with expatriation rules in Argentina. dLocal operates in the payments industry and is regulated by government authorities across its 40 geographies. The referred article is factually incorrect:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, DLO stock dropped by -66.31%. The one-year DLocal Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.79. The average equity rating for DLO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 billion, with 295.13 million shares outstanding and 144.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, DLO stock reached a trading volume of 4387884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $16.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DLO Stock Performance Analysis:

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.40. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.02 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DLocal Limited Fundamentals:

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 27.20%.

DLocal Limited [DLO] Insider Position Details