ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Revenue clocked in at $72.60 million, down -10.12% YTD: What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] traded at a low on 06/06/23, posting a -1.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.06. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2023 Dividend Rate Per Common Share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10944112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

The market cap for ARR stock reached $983.51 million, with 184.59 million shares outstanding and 130.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 10944112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.02. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.12.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]