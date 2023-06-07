Argus slashes price target on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – find out why.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $135.43 on 06/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.63, while the highest price level was $137.54. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AbbVie to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Robert A. Michael, vice chairman and president, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.20 percent and weekly performance of -0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 4357942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $165.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.83 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.36, while it was recorded at 136.11 for the last single week of trading, and 150.56 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -4.17%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions