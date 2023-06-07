Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved up 0.16: Why It’s Important

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM that Applied Materials Launches Momentum Fund to Support Women Innovators.

Applied Materials

Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock rose by 16.51%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.02. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.64 billion, with 843.00 million shares outstanding and 834.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 5468844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $135.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.34 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.63, while it was recorded at 134.09 for the last single week of trading, and 106.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.27%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details