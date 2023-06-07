AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell -32.90% so far this year. What now?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] traded at a low on 06/06/23, posting a -13.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppHarvest beats consensus with Q1 2023 net sales of $13.0 million and makes significant progress on five-year Project New Leaf strategy.

Long English cucumbers from AppHarvest Somerset.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5270287 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AppHarvest Inc. stands at 8.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.17%.

The market cap for APPH stock reached $58.74 million, with 155.11 million shares outstanding and 134.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, APPH reached a trading volume of 5270287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPH shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has APPH stock performed recently?

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.50. With this latest performance, APPH shares dropped by -21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4957, while it was recorded at 0.4325 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2668 for the last 200 days.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]