American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] moved up 5.36: Why It’s Important

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a high on 06/06/23, posting a 5.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.59. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AEO Inc. Reports First Quarter Results In Line with Plan.

Delivered record first quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, reflecting 2% growth to last year.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Adjusted operating profit of $44 million, up to last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4346253 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $2.13 billion, with 194.49 million shares outstanding and 175.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4346253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 13.12%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]