AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] is -72.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 64.67%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AgriFORCE Formally Ends Efforts to Acquire Delphy Group BV.

Decision follows extensive due diligence, as well as careful evaluation of projections and market conditions.

Progressing with alternative M&A transactions which are expected to be highly synergistic and accretive.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock is now -72.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGRI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.41 and lowest of $0.1913 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.80, which means current price is +123.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 107.84K shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 19241320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has AGRI stock performed recently?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.70. With this latest performance, AGRI shares dropped by -46.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5540, while it was recorded at 0.3237 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0878 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]