Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock Upgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $85

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] surged by $1.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $69.68 during the day while it closed the day at $69.02. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM that New generative AI-powered Zoom IQ features are now available to Zoom users via free trials.

Zoom IQ meeting summary and chat compose features allow users to quickly summarize Zoom Meetings without recording and draft content in Zoom Team Chat.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock has also gained 4.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZM stock has declined by -3.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.86% and gained 1.89% year-on date.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $20.76 billion, with 295.41 million shares outstanding and 214.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 8414577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $84.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.83, while it was recorded at 67.35 for the last single week of trading, and 73.43 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $12,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -0.46%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Insider Ownership positions