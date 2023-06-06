why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.34

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] loss -0.45% or -0.14 points to close at $31.31 with a heavy trading volume of 5106099 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM that CANADA DRY GINGER ALE AND DESIGNER ANWAR CARROTS DROP SUMMER COMFORT COLLECTION.

Limited Edition Inflatable Pool and Motorized Drink Cooler Now Available On NTWRK.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Anwar Carrots, the legendary designer behind the eponymous streetwear brand Carrots, today announced the launch of summer’s most refreshing collaboration: a co-branded collection featuring two summertime essentials, an 8-foot inflatable pool and motorized beverage cooler with Bluetooth capabilities. The Canada Dry x Carrots bundle launches today, and is available in limited quantities for a chance to win on social commerce marketplace, NTWRK.

It opened the trading session at $31.53, the shares rose to $31.85 and dropped to $31.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded -19.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 5106099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 56.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.61, while it was recorded at 31.21 for the last single week of trading, and 35.94 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]