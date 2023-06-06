Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] fell -82.33% so far this year. What now?

Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ: WEJO] traded at a low on 06/05/23, posting a -10.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Wejo and Rekor Announce that Wejo has Joined the Rekor Partner Network to Revolutionize Incident Detection and Response Through Real-Time Connected Vehicle Data.

The RPN is a global ecosystem of technology, data, and solution providers working together to provide the most comprehensive view of the world’s roadway data and intelligence available, streamlining innovation and solving transportation and mobility challenges. The RPN facilitates and streamlines roadway data collection and analysis for transportation agencies, corporations, and private firms, enabling them to gain valuable insights quickly.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8173081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wejo Group Limited stands at 59.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.87%.

The market cap for WEJO stock reached $9.84 million, with 109.68 million shares outstanding and 77.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, WEJO reached a trading volume of 8173081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEJO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEJO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Wejo Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wejo Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEJO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84.

How has WEJO stock performed recently?

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.52. With this latest performance, WEJO shares dropped by -75.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEJO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.35 for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3593, while it was recorded at 0.0977 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7300 for the last 200 days.

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 382.26. Additionally, WEJO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.67.

Wejo Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]