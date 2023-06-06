Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] price plunged by -1.63 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Valley Bank Invested More than $3.4 Billion to Support Its Communities in 2022.

New Corporate Social Responsibility Report Released.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, released “Inspiring Change” – the Bank’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report that highlights its commitment to drive social, economic, and environmental success within the communities it serves. In 2022, Valley invested more than $3.4 Billion to support organizations and communities in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois. To view the full report, click here or visit https://valley.com/2022-csr.

A sum of 5373110 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.22M shares. Valley National Bancorp shares reached a high of $8.335 and dropped to a low of $7.82 until finishing in the latest session at $7.87.

The one-year VLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.33. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.76.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 10.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valley National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

VLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Insider Position Details