Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dollar General Corporation [DG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] loss -4.36% on the last trading session, reaching $158.87 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM that Dollar General Corporation Announces Pricing of $1,500,000,000 of Senior Notes.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) (“Dollar General” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an offering (the “Offering”) of $500,000,000 of its 5.200% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes” and, collectively with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2028 Notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.200% per annum and mature on July 5, 2028. The 2033 Notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.450% per annum and mature on July 5, 2033. Dollar General will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually on January 5 and July 5 of each year, commencing January 5, 2024. Issuance of the Notes is expected to occur on June 7, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to reduce its commercial paper notes outstanding (excluding $204.3 million of commercial paper notes held by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries) and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of other indebtedness.

Dollar General Corporation represents 219.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.92 billion with the latest information. DG stock price has been found in the range of $158.32 to $163.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 6710372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $202.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 6.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.54. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.75 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.26, while it was recorded at 178.36 for the last single week of trading, and 231.77 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.69. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 324.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 5.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]