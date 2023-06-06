Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BP p.l.c. [BP]. What else is Wall St. saying

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] traded at a low on 06/05/23, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.34. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM that bp expands mobility and convenience network completing the purchase of leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America.

Adds a network of around 280 travel centers, strategically located on major highways across US; complementing bp’s US convenience and mobility business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7897592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BP p.l.c. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for BP stock reached $99.88 billion, with 2.98 billion shares outstanding and 2.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 7897592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP p.l.c. [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.69, while it was recorded at 34.88 for the last single week of trading, and 35.15 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of -$29,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for BP p.l.c. [BP]