Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Is Currently 0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 0.19% or 0.06 points to close at $31.25 with a heavy trading volume of 7049508 shares. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Announcement for June 27, 2023.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter results at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, followed by a one-hour conference call with WBA management beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast through the WBA investor relations website at: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com. A replay will be archived on the website for 12 months after the call.

It opened the trading session at $31.315, the shares rose to $31.9689 and dropped to $31.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBA points out that the company has recorded -24.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 7049508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.25, while it was recorded at 30.61 for the last single week of trading, and 35.57 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]