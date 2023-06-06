Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain 17.21% so far this year. What now?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] loss -0.52% or -0.2 points to close at $38.27 with a heavy trading volume of 5163374 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Valvoline Inc. to participate in 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Investor Day on June 8.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Investor Day on Thursday, June 8, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Valvoline’s investor relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

It opened the trading session at $38.33, the shares rose to $38.855 and dropped to $38.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVV points out that the company has recorded 16.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, VVV reached to a volume of 5163374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $41.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.95.

Trading performance analysis for VVV stock

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.83 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.86, while it was recorded at 38.46 for the last single week of trading, and 32.64 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 699.28. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $12,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valvoline Inc. [VVV]