TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] Is Currently 18.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] gained 18.55% on the last trading session, reaching $8.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM that TOP Financial Group Limited Issues Statement Regarding Market Activity.

TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today issued the following statement in response to recent market activity:.

While it is the Company’s practice not to comment on any stock movement, we believe it is important to note that we caution investors and all other persons to rely solely on statements and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued by the Company itself or its authorized representatives.

TOP Financial Group Limited represents 35.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $297.92 million with the latest information. TOP stock price has been found in the range of $7.07 to $10.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, TOP reached a trading volume of 15152917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 14.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63.

Trading performance analysis for TOP stock

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, TOP shares gained by 36.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]