Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] moved up 26.17: Why It’s Important

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.73 during the day while it closed the day at $1.88. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Grant of CARC Waiver for TMB-001.

– Phase 3 ASCEND study of TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin) for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis is 70% enrolled -.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 40.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMBR stock has declined by -38.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.99% and gained 7.43% year-on date.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $5.55 million, with 3.04 million shares outstanding and 3.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.46K shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 14432264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.30. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 31.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.16 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5324, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7901 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions