The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $78.86 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $78.89 during the day while it closed the day at $78.86. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:35 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q1 FY24 Results; Above Plan Pretax Profit Margin of 10.3% and EPS of $.76; Overall Comp Store Sales Growth of 3% and Marmaxx Comp Store Sales Growth of 5%; Increases FY24 Pretax Profit Margin and EPS Guidance.

Q1 FY24 pretax profit margin was 10.3%, well above the Company’s plan.

Q1 FY24 diluted earnings per share were $.76, well above the Company’s plan.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock has also gained 2.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TJX stock has inclined by 0.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.10% and lost -0.93% year-on date.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $88.94 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 4988358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $87.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.82, while it was recorded at 77.43 for the last single week of trading, and 74.71 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.80%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions