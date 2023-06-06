The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $2

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] closed the trading session at $1.50 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.42, while the highest price level was $1.72. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 4% Year-Over-YearQ1 2023 Total Revenue Decreased 3% Year-Over-YearQ1 2023 Consignment Revenue Grew 22% Year-Over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 8871022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2347, while it was recorded at 1.3810 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5003 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions