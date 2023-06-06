The Boeing Company [BA] is 9.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -2.13% or -4.54 points to close at $208.78 with a heavy trading volume of 4976763 shares. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Air Niugini Becomes New Dreamliner Customer, Finalizing Order for Two Boeing 787-8s.

– Capable, fuel-efficient jets will help Papua New Guinea’s national airline expand service and routes across the Asia Pacific region.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Niugini today announced an order for two fuel-efficient 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of the carrier’s long-haul fleet. The jets will enable the national flag carrier of Papua New Guinea to fly new routes from the Pacific island nation and boost capacity for inbound tourism.

It opened the trading session at $213.28, the shares rose to $210.44 and dropped to $207.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded 18.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, BA reached to a volume of 4976763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $235.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.52, while it was recorded at 208.09 for the last single week of trading, and 184.41 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]