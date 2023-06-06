The AES Corporation [AES] is -30.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a low on 06/05/23, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.08. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that AES Commences Operation of First Phase of Chevelon Butte Wind Farm.

Largest Wind Project in Arizona to Generate 238 MW of Clean Energy in Phase One.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the start of commercial operations for phase one of the Chevelon Butte wind farm. The project is located on the Chevelon Butte Ranch in Coconino and Navajo Counties, Arizona. AES’ Chevelon Butte project is expected to produce a total of 454 MW of wind energy once both phases are fully operational next year. This first phase of the project will bring 238 MW of clean energy online with the remaining 216 MW expected to achieve commercial operations in 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6724850 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.80%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $13.23 billion, with 712.00 million shares outstanding and 665.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 6724850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.64, while it was recorded at 19.96 for the last single week of trading, and 25.28 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

