Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Is Currently 13.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, up 13.70%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile Announces $400,000 in New Orders.

Increases Market Penetration in Healthcare, Education and Construction Verticals.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA)(Nasdaq:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that it has received new orders for its SD7 Handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits totaling more than $400,000 in aggregate.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is now -25.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYTA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.118 and lowest of $0.1045 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.62, which means current price is +42.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 10584323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.26. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1272, while it was recorded at 0.1006 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2232 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

