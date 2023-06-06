Piper Sandler slashes price target on D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] – find out why.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] gained 15.69% or 0.24 points to close at $1.77 with a heavy trading volume of 14977385 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that D-Wave and Interpublic Group Partner on Quantum-Powered Advertising Optimization.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), one of the world’s premier global advertising and marketing services companies, today announced a partnership that will see the companies work together on quantum computing applications that fuel innovation in marketing investments and strategy.

D-Wave and IPG will collaborate on the research and development of quantum-hybrid applications designed to address optimization in marketing campaigns. Together, the companies will use D-Wave’s quantum computers and hybrid solvers, accessible through the Leap™ quantum cloud service, coupled with IPG’s own data assets, to create quantum applications geared to building high-value audiences for marketers in a variety of settings. IPG recently launched a pilot program with D-Wave to build marketing optimization equations for one of the company’s top 20 clients to optimize campaigns in a retail environment.

It opened the trading session at $1.54, the shares rose to $1.965 and dropped to $1.4205, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QBTS points out that the company has recorded -24.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -342.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, QBTS reached to a volume of 14977385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.73.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 324.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.96 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7132, while it was recorded at 1.4960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6862 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

