Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Is Currently 1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.02 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Ovintiv Inc. represents 244.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.44 billion with the latest information. OVV stock price has been found in the range of $35.96 to $37.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 6544575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $53.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for OVV stock

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.71, while it was recorded at 34.40 for the last single week of trading, and 45.75 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]